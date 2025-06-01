Baseball: Muckdogs bats catch fire for 13-1 win before home opener fireworks display

The Batavia Muckdogs (1-1) defeated the Elmira Pioneers 13-1 in their 2025 home opener Saturday night at Dwyer Stadium.

Batavia took the lead with two runs in the second inning and added two more in the third. The Muckdogs broke the game open with a seven-run fourth, then tacked on two in the fifth and one in the sixth. Elmira scored its only run in the top of the fourth.

Sean Mindas tripled and drove in two runs for Batavia. Tyler Castrataro finished with three RBIs. Justin Espinal and Jackson Inman each drove in two runs. Brian Fry, Braedon Reina, Blake Ewing, and Caleb Walker added RBIs. The Muckdogs collected 14 hits, stole three bases, and turned a double play.

Gavin Chandler started and earned the win, pitching 5.1 innings and allowing one run on seven hits. Jay Creighton and Garrett Beaver combined for 1.2 scoreless innings in relief.

A crowd of 2,681 attended the home opener. Fireworks followed the game, marking the first of four fireworks nights this season at Dwyer Stadium.

Batavia continues its homestand Sunday at Dwyer Stadium.

Photos by Nick Serrata.