Batavia High celebrates six seniors contining academic and athletic pursuits after graduation

Photo by Howard Owens.

Batavia High School recognized six of its student-athlete seniors who will continue both their academic and athletic careers at colleges and universities on Wednesday.

Cole Grazioplene is heading to Brockport College, where he will play D-III baseball. His parents are Andrea and Jeffery Grazioplene.

Owen Halpin will attend St. John Fisher University and play D-III soccer. He is also receiving a presidential scholarship. His parents are Graham and Jill Halpin.

Giana Mruczek will attend Keuka College where she will play D-III softball. She is also receiving a partial academic scholarship. Her parents are Brian and Erika Mruczek.

Casper Steward, a NYS champion in wrestling, is heading to West Point where he will wrestle in D-I. He is receiving a full athletic scholarship. His parents are Rick and Katie Stewart.

Anna Varland will attend Robers Wesleyan University, where she will play D-II soccer. She is receiving athletic and academic scholarships. Her parents are Nate and Julie Varland.

Noah Whitcombe is signing with Niagara University where he will play hockey. He is receiving an academic scholarship. His parents are Jeff and Shannon Whitcombe.

Cole Grazioplene

Photo by Howard Owens.

Owen Halpin.

Photo by Howard Owens.

Giana Mruczek

Photo by Howard Owens.

Casper Stewart

Photo by Howard Owens.

Anna Varland

Photo by Howard Owens.