Batavia patrol officers kept busy in 2024, handling 22,116 calls for service

Photo by Howard Owens/The Batavian reprinted in the report from the department's Police Memorial Ceremony.

In 2024, Batavia PD handled big crimes, petit crimes, and no crimes and participated in multiple community events, according to the department's annual report.

In all, the department made 635 arrests, which included a murder, nine robberies, 23 felony assaults, 56 thefts, four kidnappings, 66 drug possessions, 44 DWIs, and four sex offenses.

The department did not release a report in 2024, so 2023's arrest data is unavailable.

The 2025 report does provide comparison data for total calls for service. There were 22,116 calls for service last year and 21,617 in 2022. During the COVID years, calls for service dropped. There were 21,264 calls for service in 2019.

Those calls included 1,120 domestic incidents, which is a slight increase from the previous year, as well as 802 disturbance calls. The police investigated 920 larcenies, which was down from 2023 and 2022, when larceny reports peaked over 1,000. Mental health calls were down from nearly a thousand in 2023 to 715 in 2024.

The number of domestic violence victims has steadily decreased since 2020, when there were 248 victims reported. There were 146 in 2024.

Officers responded to 371 alarm calls, 410 9-1-1 hang-up calls, and 508 animal complaints and conducted 641 welfare checks.

Patrols conducted 3,207 traffic stops and wrote 1,790 citations.

There were 493 motor vehicle crashes reported.

The department was involved in multiple community events, including Batavia Community Night, Shop with a Cop, Trunk-or-Treat, and Juneteenth, as well as department members participating in charity softball and hockey games.

The most significant case of the year was the death of Sgt. Thomas A. Sanfratello of the Sheriff's Office. He died while trying to deal with unruly patrons at Batavia Downs. Batavia's officers and detectives handled the investigation. Michael Elmore was eventually convicted of manslaughter in the case.

"The men and women of the City of Batavia Police Department go above and beyond each and every day to ensure the safest possible neighborhoods and streets," said Chief Shawn Heubusch in his opening message. "Our civilian staff makes sure that the department operates as efficiently as possible and are to be recognized for their hard work as well. I thank all the members of the Department for their service and sacrifice as we enter into a new year."