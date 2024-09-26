Batavia Players sing and dance this weekend through 100 years of Broadway

Show tunes and more show tunes.

If you love Broadway, Batavia Players has just the show for you this weekend.

"Just One More Time & Something New" is a celebration of 100 years of the best musicals to grace the stages of 42nd Street in the heart of Manhattan, better known as Broadway.

The choral review covers the music of Tin Pan Alley to state-of-the-art contemporary Broadway.

You will certainly hear some familiar classics as well as a few tunes that might surprise you.

There are shows at Main Street 56 Theater on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $24 at the door or $22 for seniors and students. There is a discount to buy in advance online.

Photos by Howard Owens.