Batavia Players stage classic rock opera, 'Jesus Christ Superstar'

Photo by Howard Owens.

Batavia Players bring "Jesus Christ Superstar," a pioneering rock opera, to the Main St. 56 Theater with four shows this weekend.

Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice wrote and scored "Jesus Christ Superstar." It dramatizes the final week of Jesus’ life, focusing on his relationships with his disciples, especially Judas Iscariot and Mary Magdalene. The story is told largely from Judas’ perspective, exploring his concerns about Jesus’ growing influence and the potential consequences from Roman authorities.

The musical began as a concept album released in 1970, with the stage musical debuting on Broadway in 1971. The show broke new ground by blending rock music with theater, helping to establish the rock opera genre.

The production is directed by Patrick Burk.

Showtimes:

Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, 2 and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, 2 p.m.

Tickets are $22 and $20 for students and seniors. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door (if not sold out).

Elijah VanEpps as Jesus

Photo by Howard Owens.

Ian Cannioto as Judas

Photo by Howard Owens.

Eric Zwieg as Pontius Pilate

Photo by Howard Owens.

Erin Stamp as Mary Magdalene

Photo by Howard Owens

Anthony Haitz as High Priest Caiaphas

Photo by Howard Owens.

The Sanhedrin

Photo by Howard Owens.

Disciples

Photo by Howard Owens.

Photo by Howard Owens.

Photo by Howard Owens