 Skip to main content

Batavia Players stage classic rock opera, 'Jesus Christ Superstar'

By Howard B. Owens
batavia playes jesus christ superstar
Photo by Howard Owens.

 Batavia Players bring "Jesus Christ Superstar," a pioneering rock opera, to the Main St. 56 Theater with four shows this weekend.

Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice wrote and scored "Jesus Christ Superstar." It dramatizes the final week of Jesus’ life, focusing on his relationships with his disciples, especially Judas Iscariot and Mary Magdalene. The story is told largely from Judas’ perspective, exploring his concerns about Jesus’ growing influence and the potential consequences from Roman authorities. 

The musical began as a concept album released in 1970, with the stage musical debuting on Broadway in 1971. The show broke new ground by blending rock music with theater, helping to establish the rock opera genre. 

The production is directed by Patrick Burk.

Showtimes:

  • Friday, 7:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, 2 and 7:30 p.m.
  • Sunday, 2 p.m.
 Tickets are $22 and $20 for students and seniors. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door (if not sold out).
batavia playes jesus christ superstar
Elijah VanEpps as Jesus
Photo by Howard Owens.
batavia playes jesus christ superstar
Ian Cannioto as Judas
Photo by Howard Owens.
batavia players jesus christ superstar
Eric Zwieg as Pontius Pilate
Photo by Howard Owens.
Erin Stamp as Mary Magdalene
Erin Stamp as Mary Magdalene
Photo by Howard Owens
batavia players jesus christ superstar
Anthony Haitz as High Priest Caiaphas
Photo by Howard Owens.
batavia players jesus christ superstar
The Sanhedrin
Photo by Howard Owens.
batavia players jesus christ superstar
Disciples
Photo by Howard Owens.
batavia players jesus christ superstar
Photo by Howard Owens.
batavia players jesus christ superstar
Photo by Howard Owens
batavia players jesus christ superstar
Sophie Houseman as Annas
Photo by Howard Owens.

Authentically Local