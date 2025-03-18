Batavia Players update The Winter's Tale, bring characters to life for modern world

Spencer Efing, Kevin Partridge, Seth Coburn, Anthony Haitz

Photo by Howard Owens.

This weekend, Batavia Players presents at the Main St. 56 Theater Shakespeare's "The Winter's Tale."

The production is directed by Patrick D. Burk with a script adapted by Burk and Tess Uline.

The Players promise a play of romance that is filled with surprises, modern-day twists, and glam. The play is a tale of love, jealousy, and redemption, and staged by the Players in a contemporary way, bringing characters to life for today's world.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Tickets are $22 for adults ($24 at the door) with discounts for students and seniors. Tickets are available at bataviaplayers.org.

CM Waide

Photo by Howard Owens.

Cassandra O'Connell, Celeste Vescovi (seated), Sophie Houseman

Photo by Howard Owens.

Anthony Haitz and Sophie Houseman

Photo by Howard Owens.

Anthony Haitz and Sophie Houseman

Photo by Howard Owens.