Batavia Players update The Winter's Tale, bring characters to life for modern world

By Howard B. Owens
Spencer Efing, Kevin Partridge, Seth Coburn, Anthony Haitz
Photo by Howard Owens.

This weekend, Batavia Players presents at the Main St. 56 Theater Shakespeare's "The Winter's Tale."

The production is directed by Patrick D. Burk with a script adapted by Burk and Tess Uline.

The Players promise a play of romance that is filled with surprises, modern-day twists, and glam. The play is a tale of love, jealousy, and redemption, and staged by the Players in a contemporary way, bringing characters to life for today's world.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Tickets are $22 for adults ($24 at the door) with discounts for students and seniors.  Tickets are available at bataviaplayers.org.

CM Waide
Photo by Howard Owens.
Cassandra O'Connell, Celeste Vescovi (seated), Sophie Houseman
Photo by Howard Owens.
Anthony Haitz and Sophie Houseman
Photo by Howard Owens.
Anthony Haitz and Sophie Houseman
Photo by Howard Owens.
Anthony Haitz
Photo by Howard Owens.

