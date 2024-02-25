 Skip to main content

Byron-Bergen gets big quarterfinal win in Class C2

By Howard B. Owens
The Byron-Bergen Bees advanced on Saturday in the Section V Class C2 tournament with a 69-37 quarterfinal win over Eugenio Maria de Houstos.

Braedyn Chambry scored 26 points for the Bees. Brendan Pimm scored 15, and Brody Baubie and Colin Martin scored nine each.

Byron-Bergen is the #1 seed in Class C2 and will face the #4 seed, York, on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Cal-Mum.

Also in Boys Basketball:

  • Also in Class C2, Alexander beat Cuba-Rushford 71-44.  Alexander is the #2 seed, led by first-year coach Jalen Smith.
  • In Class C1, Pembroke beat Warsaw 69-52. Tyson Totten scored 40 points and had 10 rebounds.
  • In Class C3, Notre Dame beat C.G. Finney 87-73.
  • In Class D, Elba beat Jasper-Troupsburg 53-44. 
  • In Class B2, Le Roy beat Attica, 64-49. Merritt Holly, 26 points and 17 rebounds, Matthew Hockey, 18 points, and Jake Higgins, 11 points.

Photos by Jennifer DiQuattro.

