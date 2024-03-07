Byron-Bergen loses to Lyons in Class C crossover game

A season marked by major accomplishments, including the school's first-ever sectional championship in Boys' Basketball, ended for Byron-Bergen on Wednesday with a 61-45 loss to Lyons in the Class C crossover game.

In addition to the sectional championship, Brayden Chambry set a new school record for scoring, and Roxanne Noeth became the first woman coach in Section V Boys' Basketball history to win a sectional title.

On Wednesday, Chambry scored 13 points, and Colin Martin scored 12.

Photos by Jennifer DiQuattro.