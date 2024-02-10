Byron-Bergen's Braedyn Chambry sets school scoring record in win over O-A

Braedyn Chambry hit a free throw to set a new Byron-Bergen scoring record.

Photo by Jennifer DiQuattro

Byron Bergen's Braedyn Chambry hit a free-throw on Thursday on his way to a 28-point game and 63 to 49 over Oakfield-Alabama to break his school's career scoring record.

Chambry surpassed the previous record of 1,063 points set by Brandon Burke in 2017. Chambry finished the game, with games left in the season to keep building his new record, with 1,078 points.

“Braedyn is old school,” said Varsity Boys Basketball Head Coach Roxanne Noeth. “100% of his buckets come from inside the paint. Nothing flashy, just hard work and persistence around the rim.”

“If someone is going to break Brandon’s record, I’m glad it is Braedyn,” said Joann Burke, mother of Brandon Burke.

For the Bees, Colin Martin added 12 points, and Cody Carlson scored 10.

For O-A, Gavin Armbrewster scored 17, Aedyn Groth, 15, and Jack Cianfrinni, 10.

Photo by Jennifer DiQuattro

Photo by Jennifer DiQuattro

Photo by Jennifer DiQuattro

Senior cheerleader Hanna Loewke gave a solo performance at half-time.

Photo by Jennifer DiQuattro