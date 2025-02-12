Cause of massive fire at dog food processing plant in Batavia deemed 'undetermined'

File photo by Howard Owens.

The damage was too extensive from an industrial fire at 20 Howard St., Batavia, on Nov. 9 for investigators to determine the cause of the blaze.

The massive fire destroyed a 4,160-square-foot structure, built in 1941, where Baskin Livestock processed dry dog food into feed for hogs.

The fire investigation team of Captain Jamie Call, Captain Michael Morris, and Firefighter Christina Marinaccio determined the fire started in the southwest corner of the structure.

City Fire was dispatched to the call at 7:47 a.m. after dispatchers received reports of a large quantity of black smoke coming from the building.

When Captain Mike Morris opened truck bay doors when he arrived on scene, he confirmed a large fire and requested a second alarm.

Because it was a heavily involved fire already, Morris, the incident commander, determined the priority for firefighters was protecting other buildings nearby.

He requested a third alarm.

A short time later, Chief Josh Graham arrived on scene and assumed command.

Fire crews worked the fire for over 12 hours, with a single crew remaining on scene until 10 p.m.

"Due to the difficulty with access and size of the structure, crews were working on and off for the next four days," Graham said. "This also included the use of an East Pembroke Fire Department utility vehicle, which aided us in getting to hard-to-reach spots."

Graham indicated that investigators put a lot of effort into trying to determine the cause of the fire.

“I applaud the fire investigation team for their tireless work as well as all of the crews that responded to this incident,” Graham said.

Graham reported two minor injuries to city firefighters at the scene. They were evaluated by Mercy EMS medics and continued working the fire after being checked out.

The City of Batavia Fire Department was assisted by the City of Batavia Police Department, Genesee County Emergency Dispatch Center, the Town of Batavia Fire Department, the Leroy Fire Department, Stafford Fire Department, East Pembroke Fire Department, Mercy EMS, Genesee County Office of Emergency Management, City of Batavia DPW, City Manager, Assistant City Manager, City of Batavia Codes Department, NYS DEC, National Grid, and National Fuel.