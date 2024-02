Byron-Bergen's Class C2 semifinal game came down to the last shot, with the ball in the hands of the Bees top scorer, Brayden Chambry.

Of course, he sunk the free throw.

Final score: Byron-Bergen, the #1 seed, 61-60, over #4 seed York.

Chambry scored 30 points. Brody Baubie scored 13, Brendan Pimm, 10, and Colin Martin, eight.

Next up: #2 seed Alexander, at noon on Saturday at the Blue Cross Arena for the Class C2 championship.

Photos by Jennifer DiQuattro.