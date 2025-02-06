Child in house on Vine that caught fire has died

A 10-year-old who was rescued from a house fire at 3 Vine St., Batavia, early Thursday morning, has died, according to the Batavia Police Department.

The name of the child has not been released.

The child's two siblings, ages 4 and 12, are in critical condition at Strong Memorial Hospital.

The fire remains under investigation by Batavia PD and the Batavia Fire Department.

The fire was reported at about 12:30 a.m. when a downstairs neighbor heard the smoke alarms going off. The neighbor, Dennis Say, said he called emergency dispatch and while the children were yelling that they were trapped, he tried to break down a locked door but was unsuccessful.

An initial fire crew was on scene and minutes and quickly extricated two children and a third child was located and carried from the house a short time later. All three were quickly transported by Mercy EMS to UMMC before being transferred to Strong.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact Batavia PD at 585-345-6444.