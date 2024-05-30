City announces water shutdown on Jackson Street

Press release:

The City of Batavia Water Department will shut down the water around Jackson Street on Thursday, May 30, for a valve replacement.

The length of time the water will be off is unknown.

Water will be shut off on Ellicott from Liberty to Jackson and Jackson from Main to Ellicott.

As always, when the water is restored, it may be discolored. Please refrain from doing any laundry until the water runs clear.

We apologize for any inconvenience, and the public’s patience is greatly appreciated.