City Schools administrators will have decisions to make about teacher charged with resisting arrest

Each situation is weighed individually when a school employee is arrested, City Schools Superintendent Jason Smith told The Batavian in response to a query about the apprehension of a teacher and her husband on March 2.

Both are charged with resisting arrest, and the husband, Aaron Fix, 50, is accused of assaulting a police officer.

Fix has been a volunteer assistant varsity football coach and was the head coach of the flag football team. He resigned from that position following his arrest, Smith said.

Kristen Fix, 49, is a teacher at Robert Morris, which Jackson Primary School administers.

"Many factors are considered in determining how school districts respond to an employee’s arrest, including the nature of the charges, whether and to what extent the charges/conduct are related to the school/students, whether the employee has any prior discipline or related conduct, whether the employee is cooperative in sharing information related to the arrest, among others," Smith said.

He added, "Each matter is reviewed on an individual basis, consistent with applicable provisions of New York State Law and the collective bargaining agreement."

He did not directly address Kristen Fix's status, the status of any investigation, or how the district is proceeding in this individual case.

While Kristen Fix has been charged, she has not been convicted of any crime. Her case is pending in City Court, and her next scheduled appearance before Judge Andrea Clattenburg is April 4.

While a matter is under review, under state law, it is a personnel issue. When there is disciplinary action against a government employee, it is generally public record.

The incident involving the Fixes began at 10:22 p.m. on March 2 with a traffic stop by Deputy Zachary Hoy in the area of 561 East Main St., Batavia.

According to a report by Hoy obtained by The Batavian from City Court, Kristen Fix was driving a vehicle that was observed moving out of its lane of travel, almost striking a curb, and stopping in the middle of the roadway.

Kristen was charged with DWI (first offense), resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration in the second degree, moving from lane unsafely, and unlicensed driver.

The resisting arrest is based on an allegation that she walked away from officers while being advised she was under arrest.

On the report for refusal to submit to a chemical test, the section listing evidence of alleged impairment includes being "abusive."

Aaron Fix is charged with assault in the second degree, resisting arrest, criminal mischief in the fourth degree, and obstructing governmental administration in the second degree.

Based on court documents, Aaron is accused of interfering with the arrest of Kristen. He allegedly got in and out of the vehicle multiple times.

He is accused of resisting arrest by stiffening his arms when officers attempted to place handcuffs on him.

He is charged with assault in the second degree with intent to injure an officer based on alleged injuries sustained by Officer Andrew Mruczek. Mruczek reportedly sustained injuries on his neck and the right side of his forehead.

The charge of criminal mischief is based on an accusation that Aaron intentionally damaged Mruczek's uniform collar brass.

Aaron's next court appearance is scheduled for April 17 before Judge Durin Rogers.