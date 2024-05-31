Construction of new police station celebrated as 'state-of-the-art' and ready to better serve community

City Council President Eugene Jankowski, Brian S. Murray, NYS director of the USDA, former Rep. Chris Collins, Rep. Claudia Tenney, Assemblyman Steve Hawley, City Manager Rachel Tabelski, Police Chief Shawun Heubusch, Matt Wojtaszczyk, a detective and president of the Batavia Police Benevolent Society.

Photo by Howard Owens.

Construction may have begun six weeks ago, but the "groundbreaking" -- a dignitary-studded event on Alva Place -- on a new home for the Batavia Police Department was held late Friday morning under clear blue skies.

The new police headquarters on Bank Street will be 20,000 square feet and cost more than $15 million. According to officials, the facility will be "state-of-the-art," compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, and provide all the features necessary for a 21st-century police state.

It replaces a 167-year-old building, the Brisbane Mansion, once the home of one of Batavia's most historically important wealthiest families, then City Hall, then the police station.

Police say it is dilapidated, outdated, and totally inadequate to handle the demands of modern policing.

"For years, we have known that our current police station, which is housed in a 19th-century residential mansion, is an inadequate home for our police officers. However you slice it, the current facility does not meet the needs of a 21st-century law enforcement operation. Today, under City Council leadership, we're doing something about it. It has taken many years of planning and due diligence to get us here today. But we stand on this site breaking ground on the new facility. The city of Batavia police force will have a new modern police station, and residents will have an ADA-compliant building where they can seek services." -- Rachel Tabeliski, city manager.

Photo by Howard Owens

Photo by Howard Owens

"I, too, want to acknowledge the city's workforce and the various department heads, not only for your hard work but for making today's groundbreaking a reality, for everything you do on a daily basis to provide services to the citizens and businesses of Batavia. In particular, I want to acknowledge the leadership of our city manager, Rachel Tabeliski. This project has presented some difficult challenges. But Rachel and her team have once again demonstrated their excellent management and leadership skills as they keep this transformative project moving forward. " -- City Council President Eugene Jankowski.

Photo by Howard Owens

"This is a big day and a great day for Genesee County and particularly the city of Batavia; you're finally going to have a well-running state-of-the-art facility where you can all actually go and work and not feel like you might have your roof caving in on you." -- Rep. Claudia Tenney.

Photo by Howard Owens

"We recognize the vital role that our law enforcement officers play in keeping our community safe. Whether it be new and updated equipment, vehicles, or a new facility that is being built right behind us -- or right in front of you -- our police deserve the best of the best. This is a much-needed upgrade for the Batavia Police Department, and I'm excited to see the progress on this new state-of-the-art facility." --Assemblyman Steve Hawley.

Photo by Howard Owens

"I understand that the current police station is located just around the corner from here at the Brisbane Mansion. It's about 170 years old. Well, that building has served its purpose over time. This new facility is going to provide needed security technologies and meeting and administrative space for not only the community but also the officers and the staff; the police department here in Batavia can enjoy. Speaking to you as a father, both of my sons are in law enforcement. I know personally what this facility means not only to the community but those individuals who work here. But it also means a lot to the families of these men and ladies in blue because, literally, these people in blue put their lives on the line every single day. " -- Brian S. Murray, NYS director, USDA.

Photo by Howard Owens.

Photo by Howard Owens

"I felt in my brief time in service in the Congress, we felt that Batavia -- so strongly -- that Batavia is so poised for a true renaissance and rebound and that we wanted to do everything we could to play a role in helping in that regard. We were thrilled because, first and foremost, this is going to be for law enforcement and to keep our citizens safe, but it's also the piece of the puzzle of what you're doing here in downtown Batavia." -- former Rep. Chris Collins.

Photo by Howard Owens

"I don't want to belabor it -- why (the Brisbane Mansion) is no longer functionally serves as a police station. We all know it's a very old and antiquated structure. We also know that policing today has changed dramatically, and the building no longer serves a purpose as far as public health and safety is concerned. We believe that a police facility should be a welcoming place for the community. The police station is the second most frequented city building aside from City Hall. People come and go all day long to retrieve reports, file complaints and seek guidance or advice from our staff. The way the new police facility is being constructed will allow it to function as a place where the community can gather and where the members of the department can do their work and protect to serve our community." -- Chief Shawn Heubusch.

Photo by Howard Owens

"Today marks the beginning of a new chapter in the history of law enforcement in Batavia. The groundbreaking for a new police station symbolizes our commitment to creating a safe and secure environment for all." -- Matt Wojtaszczyk, a detective and president of the Batavia Police Benevolent Society.

Photo by Howard Owens

Photo by Howard Owens