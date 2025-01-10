Correction: Defendant in Alabama case no longer facing murder charge

In recent coverage of the criminal proceedings related to the death of Michael Poole, The Batavian misstated the status of the case against Kathryn A. Henry.

On Aug. 22, Henry entered guilty pleas to charges of hindering prosecution, a Class D felony, and concealment of a human corpse, a Class E felony. She is no longer facing a murder charge as previously reported. The Batavian was unaware of this Aug. 22 appearance and was informed of the error this week.

Henry is scheduled for sentencing in County Court on Aug. 18.

As previously reported, Edward Dunn is expected to stand trial on a charge of murder, among other counts, in March.