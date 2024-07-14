Dansville man accused of illegal weapons possession at end of 93 mph chase on city streets

Photo by Howard Owens

Dandra Cramer

A Dansville man accused of leading deputies on a high-speed chase on city streets on early Sunday morning is facing multiple felony weapons charges.

Dandra Jamie Cramer, 25, of Main Street, Dansville, is charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, criminal possession of a firearm or knife, and resisting arrest.

The incident began at 1:42 a.m. when Deputy Jacob Kipler attempted a traffic stop of a minivan on West Main Street, Batavia, for an alleged traffic violation. As deputies approached the vehicle, the vehicle fled.

The driver led deputies on a chase that reached speeds of 93 mph on city streets, including Bank Street, Fairmont, and Ross. The vehicle damaged a mailbox and ended on Swan Street when it struck a utility pole, knocking it down before overturning just on the corner of School Street.

The suspect attempted to flee on foot, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Cramer was taken into custody at 1:46 a.m.

A search of the vehicle allegedly yielded the discovery of a defaced Glock Model 19 chambered in 9mm.

The suspect is accused of possessing a firearm in a place other than the person's home or business, of possessing a weapon with a prior conviction, and of possessing a firearm defaced for concealment.

Cramer was held pending arraignment.

