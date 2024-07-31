Dutra's homer lifts Muckdogs in championship before cloudburst suspends game

Trevor Dutra delivered a bomb over the right field wall in the bottom of the third inning of Tuesday's division championship game to give the Muckdogs a 1-0 lead over Elmira.

The game was suspended at the start of the fourth inning because of a heavy downpour drenching Batavia.

The Muckdogs have a 2-0 lead in the suspended game after Caleb Walker scored on a wild pitch later in the bottom of the third.

The game resumes on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Tickets from Tuesday's game are still valid.

Photos by Howard Owens.