Firefighters battled extreme cold, difficult access during early morning house fire in Le Roy

A residence at 8087 Parmelee Road in Le Roy was destroyed in an early morning fire, according to the Le Roy Fire Department.

Crews responded to the log cabin structure at 2:35 a.m. The first crews on scene reported heavy fire from the instruction.

The homeowner escaped the fire after being alerted by a smoke alarm inside the residence.

Le Roy reports that there was limited access to the structure, so the scene commander requested UTVs and 4X4 trucks from mutual aid departments.

The UTVs and 4x4s were used to shuttle manpower and equipment to the scene.

Bergen Fire reported that "Crews faced steep challenges, including heavy fire and an icy, inaccessible driveway that required the use of four-wheel-drive vehicles and UTVs to reach the scene. With temperatures hovering around 5 degrees, the extreme cold pushed our firefighters and equipment to their limits. Gear froze stiff, and maintaining the functionality of hoses, tools, and vehicles demanded extraordinary effort."

Bergen said all firefighters returned home safely.

"This incident highlights the incredible resilience and dedication of our firefighters in Bergen and the surrounding towns," Bergen said in a statement.

Responding departments included Bergen Fire, Pavilion Fire, Stafford Fire, Cit yof Batavia, Caledonia Fire, Town of Batavia Fire, Scottsville Fire, Mumford Fire, and Brockport Fire. Scene supported included the Le Roy Highway Department, Le Roy PD, Sheriff's Office, Le Roy Ambulance, Le Roy Fire Auxiliary, and emergency dispatchers.

Photos via Bergen Fire Department.