For National Pizza Day, Hawley delivers pizza to local law enforcement officers

In celebration of National Pizza Day and in a show of support and respect for law enforcement on Friday, Assemblyman Steve Hawley had pizza delivered to several law enforcement agencies in his district, including a personal stop to deliver pizza to the Batavia Police Department.
“From the state troopers to local departments, our police officers are a vital part of our community’s safety,” said Hawley. “Far too often, we take their service for granted, but events like this are a small way to help give back and show our appreciation for their hard work.”
Other departments receiving pizza included:
- Albion Police Department
- Batavia Police Department
- Brockport Police Department
- Corfu Village Police Department
- Genesee County Sheriff's Office
- Holley Police Department
- Le Roy Police Department
- Medina Police Department
- NYSP - Troop A Albion Barracks|
- NYSP - Troop A Batavia HQ Orleans County Sheriff's Office