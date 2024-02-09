For National Pizza Day, Hawley delivers pizza to local law enforcement officers

Assemblyman Steve Hawley delivering pizza to Batavia PD. From left, Officer Austin Davis, Officer Peter Post, Chief Shawn Heubusch, Hawley, and Officer Matt Smith.

Photo by Howard Owens.

In celebration of National Pizza Day and in a show of support and respect for law enforcement on Friday, Assemblyman Steve Hawley had pizza delivered to several law enforcement agencies in his district, including a personal stop to deliver pizza to the Batavia Police Department.

“From the state troopers to local departments, our police officers are a vital part of our community’s safety,” said Hawley. “Far too often, we take their service for granted, but events like this are a small way to help give back and show our appreciation for their hard work.”

Other departments receiving pizza included:

Albion Police Department

Batavia Police Department

Brockport Police Department

Corfu Village Police Department

Genesee County Sheriff's Office

Holley Police Department

Le Roy Police Department

Medina Police Department

NYSP - Troop A Albion Barracks|

NYSP - Troop A Batavia HQ Orleans County Sheriff's Office