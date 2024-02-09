 Skip to main content

For National Pizza Day, Hawley delivers pizza to local law enforcement officers

By Howard B. Owens
Assemblyman Steve Hawley delivering pizza to Batavia PD.  From left, Officer Austin Davis, Officer Peter Post, Chief Shawn Heubusch, Hawley, and Officer Matt Smith.
Photo by Howard Owens.

In celebration of National Pizza Day and in a show of support and respect for law enforcement on Friday, Assemblyman Steve Hawley had pizza delivered to several law enforcement agencies in his district, including a personal stop to deliver pizza to the Batavia Police Department.

“From the state troopers to local departments, our police officers are a vital part of our community’s safety,” said Hawley. “Far too often, we take their service for granted, but events like this are a small way to help give back and show our appreciation for their hard work.”

Other departments receiving pizza included:

  • Albion Police Department
  • Batavia Police Department
  • Brockport Police Department
  • Corfu Village Police Department
  • Genesee County Sheriff's Office
  • Holley Police Department
  • Le Roy Police Department
  • Medina Police Department
  • NYSP - Troop A Albion Barracks|
  • NYSP - Troop A Batavia HQ Orleans County Sheriff's Office
Photo by Howard Owens

