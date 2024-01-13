Former Backhoe Joe's building nearly valueless, slated for demolition, wasn't insured owner says

Chuck Bernard took this photo on Dec. 17, which shows 46 Swan St., Batavia, as it was being prepared for demolition. Bernard noted that the orange object on the ground in the lower right is a sleeping bag. Owner Ron Viele said he was trying to keep transients out of the building.

It's been Ron Viele's intention for years to tear down the wood-framed structure at 46 Swan St., Batavia, once known as Backhoe Joe's, because it has been an eyesore on Swan that potentially devalues the rest of his property on the street.

Viele owns Viele Construction, which has an office at 61 Swan St.

"I want to make sure that street looks as good as possible," Viele told The Batavian.

He's aware of social media chatter that the fire was an "insurance fire," but it wasn't insured, he said.

"That building was not in good shape," Viele said. "It is adjacent to the railroad tracks. A former owner had taken everything out and people were coming in and taking wires and pipes, anything of value. I intended to take it down, and the building had no insurance on it."

Some years ago, he tried to buy the building, winning it at a tax lien auction for $8,000, but a former city manager felt his purchase of the building was a conflict of interest with Ron's son, Paul Viele, on City Council, so the property went to another buyer. Then in 2018, it came up for auction again, and he and Dick Borrell teamed up to buy it for $1,800, he said.

He bought the property with the intention of demolishing the building.

He said he owns about $800,000 worth of property on Swan Street. He wants to protect those investments.

The clean up -- after the fire -- will still cost him at least $40,000. That may be at least $4,000 cheaper than the demolition would have cost, he said, because there is now less material to haul away.

He noted that electrical and water service had been shut off to the property for some time.

"It was one of those buildings that could become a money pit," Viele said. "I could put six figures into it. The return (on investment) wouldn't have been good enough to fix it."

Viele said he needed multiple permits from the city in order to proceed with demolition. He recently got final approval and was ready to proceed, but the contractor he hired for the job was tied up, so demolition wouldn't have started for at least another two weeks.

That section of the street is zoned industrial, and the parcel is too narrow to build anything new on it because of setbacks required in the current zoning code, so once the building is cleared away, the lot will likely remain vacant.

While most people remember 46 Swan as Backhoe Joe's, it was a tavern for many decades under various names. Those were once thriving businesses when there was still heavy manufacturing at the Harvester Center and Wiard Plow, but as employees drifted away from those industrial hubs, the bar and restaurant business on Swan Street dried up.

More recently, the building has been attractive to transients, Viele noted. He said just a week ago, he called the police to chase transients out of it, and he had asked Batavia PD to provide extra patrols in the area to keep transients away. He put a fence around the entire property a few weeks ago to try and keep transients out of the building.

Viele said a fire chief told him initial indications are that the fire started in the basement.

"Probably what happened was a transient was in there who was trying to keep warm, and something stupid happened," Viele said.

Fire Chief Josh Graham said that is possible, but investigators, which include investigators with Batavia PD, have not yet made a final determination on the cause and origin of the fire.

"No matter what happened, it's not a happy event," Viele said.

