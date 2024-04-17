Four friends, multiple stories, in Four the Record at Main St. 56 Theater this weekend

Sarah Hill

Four friends who have a lot to say, and they say it through song -- sharing their stories, their ups and their downs, and their secrets -- is the motif that makes Four the Record, a cabaret show, an entertaining show at Main 56 St. Theater this weekend.

The four-person cast features four Harvie Award winners: Deacon Smith, Jocelyn Coburn (not available for photos), Sarah Hill and Sophie Houseman.

The show opens on Friday at 7:30 p.m., with performances on Saturday at 7:30 and on Sunday at 2 p.m.

To purchase tickets, click here.

Sarah Hill and Deacon Smith.

Sophie Houseman

Sarah Hill

Deacon Smith

Sophie Houseman

