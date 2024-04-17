 Skip to main content

Four friends, multiple stories, in Four the Record at Main St. 56 Theater this weekend

By Howard B. Owens
Sarah Hill
Photo by Howard Owens

Four friends who have a lot to say, and they say it through song -- sharing their stories, their ups and their downs, and their secrets -- is the motif that makes Four the Record, a cabaret show, an entertaining show at Main 56 St. Theater this weekend.

The four-person cast features four Harvie Award winners: Deacon Smith, Jocelyn Coburn (not available for photos), Sarah Hill and Sophie Houseman.

The show opens on Friday at 7:30 p.m., with performances on Saturday at 7:30 and on Sunday at 2 p.m.

To purchase tickets, click here.

Sarah Hill and Deacon Smith.
Photo by Howard Owens
Sophie Houseman
Photo by Howard Owens
Sarah Hill 
Photo by Howard Owens
Deacon Smith
Photo by Howard Owens
Sophie Houseman
Photo by Howard Owens
Sophie Houseman
Photo by Howard Owens

