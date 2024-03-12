Funeral services announced for Sgt. Thomas A. Sanfratello

Thomas A. Sanfratello

Funeral services for Sgt. Thomas A. Sanfratello, 54, will be held at the Call Arena at Genesee Community College at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Sanfratello died in the line of duty while trying to quell a disturbance at Batavia Downs on Sunday morning.

His obituary was released Tuesday morning.

Calling hours will be from 2 to 8 p.m. on Friday at the Call Arena.

Burial will follow the funeral at St. Joseph Cemetery.

Sanfratello graduated from Alexander Central School in 1987. He went on to complete his Paramedic Certification while being an active member of the Alexander Fire Department from 1986-2003. Thomas began his career with the Genesee County Sheriff's Office as a dispatcher on February 29, 1992. Thomas was appointed as a Deputy Sheriff in 1996 and attended the Erie County Law Enforcement Academy, 88th class. He was promoted to Road Patrol Sergeant in 2007.

The precise cause of Sanfratello's death has not been released. It's been described as a medical event, but court documents obtained by The Batavian reveal that Michael J. Elmore, 33, of Batavia, is accused of attacking Sanfratello with metal chains, striking him on the head and face, hitting him with his fists, and placing him in a chokehold.

Elmore is charged with aggravated manslaughter in the first degree, a Class B felony, aggravated assault upon a police officer, a Class B felony, and burglary in the second degree. The manslaughter charge is based on alleged intent to cause serious physical injury. The aggravated assault includes an allegation of using a deadly weapon. The burglary charge includes the alleged use of a dangerous instrument.

