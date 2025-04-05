Gavynn Trippany wins Mr. Batavia 2025

Gavynn Trippany is Mr. Batavia 2025.

Trippany won the annual Batavia High School event on Friday night in front of a capacity crowd in the auditorium.

The event raised in the neighborhood of $5,400 (the final total hasn't been calculated yet). Half of the funds will go to Trippany's chosen charity, Rosewell Cancer Institute.

Will Fulton, representing Genesee Cancer Assistance, came in second, and Kahler Evans, representing Bella's Bumbas, came in third. Their charities will each receive 25% of the proceeds.

Since the first year of the competition in 2013, Mr. Batavia has raised $43,052 for charity.

The event is supported by the Batavia City School Foundation along with local businesses Charles Men Shop, Main St. Pizza, Zach Korzelius at Geico Insurance, LP Graphics in LeRoy, Extreme Streetwear, Beverly's Flowers and Gifts, along with the students and staff at BHS.

The 2025 contestants are:

Cooper Banser: Crossroads House

Jeremiah Childs: The Neri Family through Reece's Rainbow

Kahler Evans: Bella's Bumbas

Greyson Fix: The Ricky Palermo Foundation

Will Fulton: Genesee Cancer Assistance

Cooper Konieczny: Volunteers for Animals

Anthony Kopper: Suicide Prevention of Genesee County

Marcus Nichols: Habitat for Humanity

Gavynn Trippany: Roswell Cancer Center

Myles Wahr: Muscular Dystrophy Association

Matt Wittmeyer: All Babies Cherished

Photos by Howard Owens.