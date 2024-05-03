Genesee Chorale's spring concert captures experience of the eclipse

Music Director Ric Jones promises no clouds will obscure the beauty of Genesee Chorale's spring program -- Eclipse.

The 12-song concert takes its theme from the recent total solar eclipse that passed over the United States, including Western New York, opening with "Measure Me, Sky."

Other titles in the show include "Canticle of the Sun," "Song to the Moon," "Light Beyond Shadow, "Day of Fire and Sun," "Capture the Sun," and "You Are the New Day."

Three songs are performed in total darkness to help the concert mimic the experience of a total eclipse.

Eclipse opened Friday evening in the auditorium at Pavilion High School. Its second performance is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Sunday at St. James Episcopal Church, 405 East Main St., Batavia.

Photos by Howard Owens