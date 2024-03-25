 Skip to main content

Genesee County student-athletes gain honors and recognition at Ronald McDonald House charity game

By Howard B. Owens
Ashley Johnson, Pembroke, Isabella Reeves, Alexander, and Kori Radley, Le Roy, were among the cheerleaders for the game.
Photo by Jennifer DiQuattro

Genesee County was well represented in Rochester on Saturday for the 39th annual Ronald McDonald House Charity Basketball Games.

Le Roy's Merritt Holly, playing on the Red Team, was named the game's MVP, scoring 18 points and six rebounds. Braedyn Chambry was awarded the Bob Parker Sportsmanship Award for the Red Team.

Roxanne Noeth was one of the two coaches for the Red Team.  She was honored during the game for playing in the girls' RMHC 1987 game.  She is the first person to play in a girl's game and coach a boy's team. (People have played and later coached in a game, but she is the first female to coach boys and play in the girls' game). 

Victoria Fetzer, a freshman from Le Roy sang the National Anthem to open both the boys' and girls' games.

Merritt Holly, MVP.
Photo by Jennifer DiQuattro
Merrit Holly
Photo by Jennifer DiQuattro
Roxanne Noeth and Braedyn Chambry.
Photo by Jennifer DiQuattro
Braedyn Chambry
Photo by Jennifer DiQuattro
Roxanne Noeth
Photo by Jennifer DiQuattro
Pembroke's Tyson Totten represented Pembroke on the Gold Team.
Photo by Jennifer DiQuattro
Tyson Totten
Photo by Jennifer DiQuattro
Caitlin Ryan, left, represented Oakfield-Alabama in the girls' game.
Photo by Jennifer DiQuattro
Le Roy's Victoria Fetzer sang the National Anthem for both the boys' and the girls' games.
Photo by Jennifer DiQuattro
Byron-Bergen's Brody Baubie was at the game as a spectator, and his ticket was selected to attempt a three-point shot for a chance to win $500.  He made the shot.  He donated a portion of the prize back to the Ronald McDonald House.  
Photo by Jennifer DiQuattro

