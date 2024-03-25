Genesee County student-athletes gain honors and recognition at Ronald McDonald House charity game

Ashley Johnson, Pembroke, Isabella Reeves, Alexander, and Kori Radley, Le Roy, were among the cheerleaders for the game.

Genesee County was well represented in Rochester on Saturday for the 39th annual Ronald McDonald House Charity Basketball Games.

Le Roy's Merritt Holly, playing on the Red Team, was named the game's MVP, scoring 18 points and six rebounds. Braedyn Chambry was awarded the Bob Parker Sportsmanship Award for the Red Team.

Roxanne Noeth was one of the two coaches for the Red Team. She was honored during the game for playing in the girls' RMHC 1987 game. She is the first person to play in a girl's game and coach a boy's team. (People have played and later coached in a game, but she is the first female to coach boys and play in the girls' game).

Victoria Fetzer, a freshman from Le Roy sang the National Anthem to open both the boys' and girls' games.

Roxanne Noeth and Braedyn Chambry.

Pembroke's Tyson Totten represented Pembroke on the Gold Team.

Caitlin Ryan, left, represented Oakfield-Alabama in the girls' game.

Le Roy's Victoria Fetzer sang the National Anthem for both the boys' and the girls' games.

