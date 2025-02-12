Girls Basketball: Byron-Bergen improved to 14-2 with win over Holley

Byron-Bergen beat Holley 39-27 in Girls Basketball on Tuesday.
Scoring for the Bees:
- Janessa Amesbury, 21 points
- Riley Shallenberger, 8 points
Holley
- Zoey Wolfe, 11 points
- Alivia Wolfe, 10 points
"Janessa Amesbury scored all of her 21 points in the second half, and Riley Shallenberger scored 8 points in the second half, allowing us to overcome an 18-7 deficit at the half," said Coach Rick Krzewinski. "We turned it around, out-scoring Holley 32-9 in the second half. With the win, we move to 14-2 and go to Alexander Thursday.
Photos by Jennifer DiQuattro