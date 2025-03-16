Girls Basketball: Elba knocks off Sheriman in OT to win second-straight birth in state Final Four

Sherman came into the Class D Far West Regional Champion Game in Girls Basketball with a record of 21-1, among the best records in the state.

But not better than the undefeated Elba Lancers, who remain perfect on the season after Saturday's win, 54-48, propelling them to New York's Final Four Tournament at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy starting on Thursday.

The overtime win give the #1 ranked Lancers a 23-0 record.

Near the end of the third quarter, Elba trailed Sherman by 10 points but charged back, carried by Brea Smith, who scored 13 points in the final 12 minutes.

Elba took a 42-39 lead, but Sherman hit a buzzer-beater to tie the game and send it to overtime.

Scoring for Elba:

Brea Smith, 20 points

Sydney Reilly, 14 points

Mariah Ognibene, 11 points

Maddie Hall, 8 points

This will be the Lancer's second consecutive Final Four appearance. They face Northville at 4:15 on Thursday. With a win, they would play for the championship on Friday. This will be a chance for Elba to settle a score with Northville, who knocked Elba out of the Final Four last year, 42-34.

Photos by Debra Reilly.