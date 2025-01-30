Girls Basketball: O-A beats Holley 58-27

Oakfield-Alabama beat Holley in Girls Basketball on Wednesday 58-27.
Scoring:
- Alea Groff, 12 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, 5 steals
- Alexa Clark, 12 points, 14 rebounds
- Piper Hyde, 15 points
- AllieWilliams, 7 points, 11 rebounds
- Jess Sosnowki, 5 points, 7 rebounds
- Rylee Denny, 3 points
- Raine Denny, 2 points
- Allison Harkeness, 2 points
A great team win from start to finish," said Coach Jeff Schlagenhauf. "We were able to force a number of turnovers that led to some easy baskets in the first half."