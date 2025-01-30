 Skip to main content

Girls Basketball: O-A beats Holley 58-27

By Howard B. Owens

Oakfield-Alabama beat Holley in Girls Basketball on Wednesday 58-27.

Scoring:

  • Alea Groff, 12 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, 5 steals
  • Alexa Clark, 12 points, 14 rebounds
  • Piper Hyde, 15 points
  • AllieWilliams, 7 points, 11 rebounds
  • Jess Sosnowki, 5 points, 7 rebounds
  • Rylee Denny, 3 points
  • Raine Denny, 2 points
  • Allison Harkeness, 2 points
A great team win from start to finish," said Coach Jeff Schlagenhauf. "We were able to force a number of turnovers that led to some easy baskets in the first half."

