Girls Basketball: O-A beats Holley 58-27

Oakfield-Alabama beat Holley in Girls Basketball on Wednesday 58-27.

Scoring:

Alea Groff, 12 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, 5 steals

Alexa Clark, 12 points, 14 rebounds

Piper Hyde, 15 points

AllieWilliams, 7 points, 11 rebounds

Jess Sosnowki, 5 points, 7 rebounds

Rylee Denny, 3 points

Raine Denny, 2 points

Allison Harkeness, 2 points