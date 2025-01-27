High winds snap utility pole on East Main Street, Batavia

Monday night's heavy winds snapped a utility pole in the area of 434 East Main St., Batavia, just before 9 p.m. causing a power outage in the area.

National Grid was on scene quickly to begin repairs.

Eastbound lanes of East Main Street were closed during repairs.

A high-wind warning is in place until 6 a.m. with winds of 30 to 40 mph and gusts up to 60 mph.

Currently, the largest power outage in Genesee County is centered in Elba, stretching south into the Town of Batavia, affecting 327 National Grid customers.

Photos by Howard Owens.