Oakfield-Alabama beat Elba on Thursday evening 64-45.

Avery Watterson scored 27 points for the Hornets. Gavein ARmbrewster scored 8, and Kyler Harkness scored eight, as did Nate Schildwaster.

Ashley Bezon scored 15 points for the Lancers and Mike Long scored 11.

Also, in Boys Basketball on Thursday, Pembroke beat Notre Dame 60-54. Tyson Totten scored 24 points for the Dragons.

Photos by Debra Reilly.