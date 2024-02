Reader-submitted photo.

A house fire with smoke and flames showing is reported at 14 McKinley Ave., Batavia.

All occupants are out. One may have smoke inhalation.

City Fire dispatched. Also dispatched, Town of Batavia, Elba, Oakfield, and Stafford.

The fire hydrant on McKinley is not working. A hydrant on East Main will be needed. Traffic on East Main to be shut down.

Photo by Howard Owens

Photo by Howard Owens

Photo by Howard Owens

Photo by Howard Owens

Photo by Howard Owens

Photo by Howard Owens

Photo by Howard Owens

Photo by Howard Owens

Photo by Howard Owens