A house fire is reported at 9070 Wortendyke Road, Batavia.

East Pembroke Fire responding with mutual aid from Corfu, Town of Batavia, Alexander, and Darien.

The fire is contained to the garage. It's mostly smoke right now, a chief reports.

UPDATE 11:05 a.m.: The chief believes the fire is contained to the garage. There are crews in the house, in the attic and in the basement.

UPDATE 11:11 a.m.: Fire is knocked down. Starting overhaul.