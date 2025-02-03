House in village of Corfu destroyed in Monday morning fire

A house fire at 82 Main St., Corfu, was reported shortly after 9 a.m. on Monday.

When the Corfu Fire chief arrived on scene reported a full-involved structure fire on the first floor of the house. He immediately called for a second alarm, which included the city's FAST Team, Town of Batavia Fire, and Pembroke Fire. Elba Fire and Darien Fire also dispatched.

The resident and her pet were not at home at the time, according to Tim Yaeger, emergency management coordinator. He said the resident was on her way to the airport when she learned of the fire. She returned to the scene.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and will be investigated, Yaeger said..

The 2,128-square-foot residence was built in 1900 and remodeled in 1940, according to county tax records. Its assessed value is $186,890. The listed owner is June Myers.

Photos by Howard Owens.