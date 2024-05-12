House on Central Avenue reportedly filling with smoke

A residence at 4 Central Avenue, Batavia, is reportedly filling with smoke, no flames showing.

One person has exited the structure; another is refusing to leave.

City Fire dispatched.

UPDATE 9:42 p.m.: Engine 12 and Ladder 15 on the scene, two-story wood-frame structure, nothing showing at this time.

UPDATE 9:44 p.m.: It appears to be a grease fire on the stove. The fire is out. Ventilating.

UPDATE 9:47 p.m.: The scene commander asks dispatchers to note that a resident is refusing to leave the structure.