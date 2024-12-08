'Kitty' screening at GO ART! draws packed house

James DiLullo, Aurora Callery, and Roselyn Kasmire.

Photo by Howard Owens.

The long road to completing a five-minute film about a scary kitty that was shot in Batavia this past year reached the milestone of a public screening at GO ART! on Saturday night after the Christmas in the City parade.

The film isn't online yet. Producer, director and screenwriter James DiLullo said the short will be entered into a number of film festivals and those festivals typically want exclusive access, so it will be a little while before you can view the film on YouTube (embedded below).

DiLullo hosted a discussion with two of the lead actors who were able to attend the screening, Aurora Callery, and Roselyn Kasmire.

An audience member asked Callery what she drew on to inspire her character and the child actor said, "I just thought about my little sister, who loves cats. I just pretended I was my little sister."

At one point during filming, the cat playing "Kitty," Bunny "Kitbull" Buzzkill, scratched her, making a scare that looks like a smiley face, which she likes.

"She's very fat so she thinks my fingers are little hot dogs," she said.

Callery asked Kasmire, who plays a teacher, what she thought about while doing her scenes. Kasmire, who actually is a teacher in Buffalo, said in this case she didn't have to dig deep. As animated as she is as a teacher in the movie, that is how she is with her students in real life.

For previous coverage, click here.