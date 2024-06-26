Le Roy announces free summer meals program

Statement from Le Roy Superintendent Merritt Holly:

We are excited to announce that LeRoy Central School District has been approved to provide free summer meals to all kids 18 and under in our community. Attached to the bottom of this email is the flyer that will be posted around town and in the Genesee Valley Pennysaver. You can use the QR code on the flyer or the google form link https://forms.gle/rAjaSexjfiUUrBxi7 to pre-register for meal pick up.

Here are some important facts about our Summer Food Service Program:

1. Meal pick up will be on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11:30-12:30 at the Wolcott Street School Main Office Entrance from July 9 - August 15

*Tuesday pick up will provide 2 days breakfast and 2 days lunch for each child

*Thursday pick up will provide 3 days breakfast and 3 days lunch for each child

*Children attending LeRoy Summer Academy may bring their food home with them at the end of their school day

*Home delivery is not available

2. All children ages 0-18 are eligible to receive free meals this summer

*School enrollment is not required

*Children from surrounding communities are eligible to receive free meals if their town is not providing them

3. Enrollment is appreciated but not necessary

*To enroll please use the google form link https://forms.gle/rAjaSexjfiUUrBxi7 or email Melissa Saunders at msaunders@leroycsd.org

*Children may pick up meals for themselves, a parent/guardian may pick up meals for their children, or a parent/guardian designated adult may pick up for a child

*Please do no pick up for multiple families in your neighborhood. We are required to keep a roster with designated pick up information

4. Our summer meals will contain your child's school year favorites including fresh fruit, vegetables, whole grains, 100% fruit juice, and NY state dairy products

*All meals will require no preparation and will be ready to eat or only need a short time in the microwave

*Medically documented food allergies will be accommodated

*Menus are available on Nutrislice. Please use the menu link on the school website Quick Links or food service page. https://leroycsd.nutrislice.com/

Please contact Melissa Saunders at 585-768-5509 or email msaunders@leroycsd.org with any questions or concerns. We hope to see you this summer!