Le Roy Board of Education begins 2024-25 term

Jackie Whiting, who has served on the Le Roy Central School District Board of Education since 2011, was elected to another term as president of the board at the board's reorganization meeting on Tuesday.
At the start of the meeting, all school board members, Superintendent Merritt Holley, and Clerk Lori Wrobel took their oaths of office.
The 2024-25 board and their terms of office:
- Jacalyn Whiting, president, 2011-2026
- Denise Duthe, vice president, 2023-2026
- Christine Dowell, trustee, 2019-2024
- Peter Loftus, trustee, 2016-2025
- Rachael Greene, trustee, 2022-2025
- Jason Karcher, trustee, 2022-2024
- William MacKenzie, trustee, 2018-2024