Le Roy Board of Education begins 2024-25 term

Jackie Whiting.

Photo by Howard Owens

Jackie Whiting, who has served on the Le Roy Central School District Board of Education since 2011, was elected to another term as president of the board at the board's reorganization meeting on Tuesday.

At the start of the meeting, all school board members, Superintendent Merritt Holley, and Clerk Lori Wrobel took their oaths of office.

The 2024-25 board and their terms of office:

Jacalyn Whiting, president, 2011-2026

Denise Duthe, vice president, 2023-2026

Christine Dowell, trustee, 2019-2024

Peter Loftus, trustee, 2016-2025

Rachael Greene, trustee, 2022-2025

Jason Karcher, trustee, 2022-2024

William MacKenzie, trustee, 2018-2024