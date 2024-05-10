Le Roy resident, Thruway worker, killed on the job on Thursday

Submitted photo of Vincent J. Giammarva of Le Roy.

A 62-year-old resident of Le Roy, Vincent J. "Vinny" Giammarva, was killed on Thursday while working on the Thruway in Chili after being struck by a tractor-trailer.

According to the Thruway Authority, Giammarva was inside a work zone when he was struck. His co-worker, Mark Vara, 58, of Scottsville, was seriously injured when the eastbound tractor-trailer entered the work zone just before 12:30 p.m.

The accident occurred near mile marker 368, between Exit 47 in Le Roy and Exit 46 in Henrietta.

Giammarva was pronounced dead at the scene. Vara is listed in critical condition at Strong Memorial Hospital.

"Our Maintenance employees embody the heart and soul of this organization. Roadside workers risk their lives daily to ensure the safety of all drivers on the road," The Thruway Authority released in an unattributed statement. "The entire Thruway family is in mourning, and our thoughts, prayers and deepest sympathies go out to the families and friends of everyone involved."

Giammarva was a heavy construction equipment operator for the Thruway Authority.

In a statement, the Thruway Authority also said, "Vinny was a dedicated public servant who worked in the Thruway's Henrietta Maintenance Section for nearly 20 years. Vinny’s unwavering dedication embodied the very essence of this organization, which is now left with an unimaginable void and a long grieving process ahead."

The 64-year-old truck driver from Oswego has not otherwise been identified. State Police investigators said they don't believe drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash. There have been no charges filed but the investigation is ongoing.