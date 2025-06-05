Le Roy senior planning a life in law and art

Faces are Molly Osterman’s favorite subject. The Le Roy Jr.-Sr. High School senior said she is drawn to the intricate details of a face, especially eyes and noses, and finds endless inspiration in capturing their uniqueness.

“I love faces. They're not necessarily the easiest to draw, but I think that the intricate details of a face -- I'm just really passionate about them," Osterman said during Le Roy's annual student art show in the auditorium on Wednesday evening. "I love drawing eyes specifically. And I love noses. I love any piece of art I can get with a nose. It’s definitely like the centerpiece of it.”

Osterman’s work was on display as one of the seniors getting spotlighted, among younger students. This year, Osterman completed 19 pieces.

Art teacher Antonio Koukides said he has watched Osterman’s growth since her sophomore year.

“I met Molly in her sophomore year coming into art, and she definitely wasn’t as confident as she is now," Koukides said. "Every project, I feel like she—there was a lot of uncertainty about, can I do this? Can I do it? I don’t like this. I want to move forward. And I think that in her junior year, she started to see that she had more potential. I kept pushing her into different things in this senior year. I mean, 19 pieces of art is pretty amazing for a senior year -- and confidently, 19 pieces of art with little to no questions or guidance. She’s more of a teacher in her own self, so what an example for the other kids. That’s what I say. It’s been awesome.”

For Osterman, art is more than a hobby—it’s an escape from the pressures of school and a source of calm.

“Art-wise, I think it’s just a really great escape. Whenever I’m stressed, I don’t even need any inspiration," Osterman said. "It’s nice to be able to go to something after a long day of being in classes and being stressed out by all the homework I have, and just be able to do something that I enjoy so much, and I can actually just be free from everything else and not think about it.”

She credits her art teachers for helping her gain confidence and develop her skills.

“Everything about it is relaxing, because I’m just feeling calm, and I can listen to music whenever I’m doing art," she said. "Mr. Koukides is such an amazing teacher. He makes me feel like I actually know what I’m doing, and he’s good at explaining what I should do to make my artwork better. So I just feel comfortable.”

Osterman said her favorite artist is Da Vinci, and much of her work this year was inspired by Renaissance paintings.

She plans to minor in art while majoring in political science at Le Moyne College, then attend law school at Syracuse University.

“I would say that’s probably the dream—I want to stick with art my entire life,” she said. “It’s just amazing to have a hobby that you’re actually good at and you can feel passionate about, and it’s not like a hobby where I get stressed over it or I’m upset over it, I actually can enjoy it 24/7 and not worry about anything.”

Koukides said Osterman’s interest in Renaissance art sets her apart.

“I don't get many seniors that get turned on by Renaissance—not often, but I do think more of them research things on their own than people realize," Koukides said. "It’s just a style they see, then they start research.”

Photos by Howard Owens