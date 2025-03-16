Le Roy's Edmund Acres honored at Celebrate Ag Dinner

Edmund Acres, LLC, a participant for the past 12 years with Genesee County Soil and Water and the Natural Resources Conservation Service, was honored on Saturday night in Alexander as Conservation Farm of the Year.

Located in Le Roy, Edmund Acres is owned by Nate Edmund. It is a grain crop farm that grows corn, soybeans, and wheat on over 1,000 acres.

Edmund has worked with Soil and Water on best management practices for soil health, with a focus on reducing tillage through strip-till and no-till practices and improving soil organic matter with cover cropping. Edmund also follows an integrated pest management plan and a nutrient management plan.

The Celebrate Ag Dinner was served at the Alexander Fire Hall and featured local products from:

Dave's Ice Cream

Dorman Farms

Farm Fresh/Notera Foods

Fenton's Produce

Harrington's Produce

Oakfield Artisanal

Torrey Farms

Yancey’s Fancy

Photos by Melissa Brooks