Le Roy's Merritt Holly celebrated a birthday on Wednesday by scoring 28 points to lead the Knights to a 59-32 win over Perry.

Holly also had eight rebounds, two blocked shots, and a steal. She shot 13 of 16 from the field.

The Knights jumped out to a 17-0 lead to start the game before Perry scored late in the quarter.

Jean Agosto scored 10 points and Matthew Hockey scored 10 points.

Le Roy improves to 6-2 while Perry falls to 0-7.

Photos and video by Carter Fix.