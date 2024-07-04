Muckdogs continue winning ways in front of big Dwyer Stadium crowd

Batavia erased a two-run deficit in the sixth inning of Wednesday's home game against Geneva in front of a capacity crowd on an Independence celebration fireworks night and beat Geneva 7-5.

The Muckdogs improved to a 18-4-1 on the season.

Garrett Brunstetter, who pitched an inning of hitless and scoreless ball, picked up the win.

Starter Ty Woods went five innings, surrendering four hits and three runs (one earned).

James Bolton, a SUNY Cortland student from Webster, was the offensive star of the game, going 2-4 with two RBIs and a walk.

Trevor Dutra also picked up a pair of RBIs, going 1-4.

The Muckdogs are in first place in the PGCBL West Division, four games ahead of the Auburn Double Days.

Their July 4 game is away against the Niagara Falls Americans.

Photos by Philip Casper.