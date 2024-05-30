Muckdogs manager looks at his 2024 roster and sees talent throughout

The 2024 Batavia Muckdogs at Eli Fish on Tuesday. The players were on hand to meet season ticket holders.

Photo by Howard Owens.

At the start of every season, when asked, "Who are the players fans should really watch this season?" Batavia Muckdogs Manager Joey Martinez has the same trouble answering the question

He just can't seem to narrow the response down to two or three players.

"It's not fair to just pick just one. I can pick them all. I love all my guys," Martinez said. "I bet on them. I bet on us. You know, that's all I can do. That's all I know. I like them all."

He did try to single out a few players, starting with, "We've got a couple of arms out there that are pretty impressive."

There's Michael Benedict, Matt Misiti, Reed Marcum, and Garrett Brunstetter.

"Liam Ryan is pretty nasty. He's pretty nasty," Martinez said. "I watched him yesterday. He's pretty nasty."

He added, "I like the arms that we have, and we still got three or four guys coming. I'm looking forward to our William and Mary guy getting here. Anthony Greco. It looks like he's going to be a good guy.

Yet to arrive yet is a projected third baseman, Jake Butler.

"He's a very young guy with a very high IQ," Martinez said. "He has a great feel for the game."

Then he mentions Justin Austin and says, "I mean, the list goes on and on. We have got some really good players. I'm not even sure who else to say. The list goes on and on."

There are also a half-dozen or more returners, including local pitchers Bryceton Berry and Ty Woods. Trey Bacon, Garrett Beaver, Isidro Rosario, Lucas Lopez, and Tucker Beving are also returning.

James Bolton, from Webster, will make his Muckdogs debut this season.

"I always have a lot of surprises and tricks up my sleeve, but I think our team is a little younger this year, a little bit more athletic, a little bit more speed," Martinez said. "We tried to make some adjustments in the offseason. So I would say more bats and balls skills. The pitching staff is looking good on top of that; I think, you know, with the Dogs, we are always gonna be competitive, man, you know, that's the only way I like it -- win or go home."

The Muckdogs open the season on Thursday in Jamestown, followed by an away game on Friday in Elmira, before the home opener against Elmire at 6:35 p.m. on Saturday. Fireworks will follow the game.

The team's first day game at Dwyer is on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. against Niagara Falls Americans, a new team in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League, and like Batavia and Elmira, the team is owned by Robbie and Nellie Nichols. The next home page after that is June 6 at 6:35 p.m. against Newark. For the complete 2024 schedule, click here. For the current roster, click here.