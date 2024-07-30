Muckdogs open playoffs with 4-2 over Jamestown

The Batavia Muckdogs opened the postseason with a 4-2 win over Jamestown at Dwyer Stadium on Monday.

Batavia finished the regular season with a 34-8 record for a .802 win percentage, 10 games ahead of second-place Elmira and the second-best record in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League. The Amsterdam Mohawks finished 35-7 for a .833 win percentage.

Jamestown, 19-25 in the regular season, opened the scoring with two runs in the second on an RBI single by Leo Doyle. Two batters later, Aidan Wallace scored on a wild pitch.

The Muckdogs answered in the bottom half of the inning on an RBI single by T.J. Morris and tied the game in the bottom of the third when Travis Hammond scored on a fielder's choice.

Hammond again scored in the sixth on a fielder's choice in the sixth to give the Muckdogs the lead.

Batavia picked up an insurance run in the eighth after Shaun Pope walked to open the inning (replaced on the basepaths by James Mason), a single by Travis Hammond, a walk to Jake Butler, and finally a walk, forcing a run in (Mason) to Cooper Romich.

The win was credited to Garrett Beaver, who took the mound in the sixth, relieving Gage Wheaton (Penfield/Niagara University), who went five innings, giving up four hits, two runs, and striking out five Tarp Skunks.

Hammond was 2-2 with a walk at the plate, scoring two runs.

To keep their season going, the Muckdogs need another win on Tuesday night against Elmira at Dwyer Stadium. Game time is 6:35 p.m.