Muckdogs take one on the chin in 8-6 loss to NF Americans

Lucas Lopez at the plate in the third inning.

The Batavia Muckdogs took it on the chin on Wednesday evening for only the second time this season, falling to the Niagara Falls Americans 8-6.

Start Gavin Chandler had a strong outing, going 5 2/3 innings while surrendering only four hits and giving up one run. He had six Ks.

He was relieved in the sixth by Isidro Jimenez with a runner in scoring position. Jimenez induced an inning-ending grounder from Vincent Mauro.

The wheels came off for Batavia in the seventh inning as Jimenez and Brycton Berry (Notre Dame grad) gave up seven runs (six earned).

That left the hometown team down 8-2.

The Muckdogs tried to make a game of it in the bottom of the seventh, scoring four runs but couldn't keep the momentum going to overcome the Americans lead.

Lucas Lopez and Jake Butler each had two hits for Batavia. Lopez had two RBIs.

Jimenez took the loss in his first appearance of the season.

Now with a record of 10-2, Batavia remains at the top of the West Division of the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League, 1.5 games ahead of the Auburn Double Days.

The Muckdogs travel to Elmira tomorrow and are home again on Friday against Geneva. Game time on Friday is 6:35.

Starter Gavin Chandler

Travis Hammond attempts a Willie-Mays-style basket catch in centerfield.

Niagara Falls' first baseman, Vincent Mauro, had the ball nearly go through the webbing of his glove before making the put out on a hard grounder by Lucas Lopez.

Cooper Romich at the plate.

Lucas Lopez gathers up a ground ball.

Tavis Hammond at the plate.

