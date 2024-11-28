No injuries reported in early morning house fire on East Avenue, Batavia

A first-floor fire was reported at 15 East Ave., Batavia, shortly before 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, with flames and smoke showing when police officers arrived on scene.

The initial call came from a passerby who reported flames showing through a first-floor window.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

A single occupant was out of the house safely when City Fire arrived on scene. There was concern about a second occupant still inside but a search by firefighters determined the house was unoccupied at that point. The first resident said he may have left before the fire.

The fire was knocked down by City Fire crews within minutes of the first city crews arriving on scene.

Heavy fire damage was visible on the first the first floor.

The property is owned by Michael and Patricia McDonald. The house was built in 1880 and is 1,474 square feed, according to property tax records. The assessed value is $99,000.

The fire went to a second alarm with Town of Batavia's FAST Team responding along with Le Roy Fire.

Photos by Howard Owens.