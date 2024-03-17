Northville scores 17 in fourth quarter to end Elba's state championship hopes in semifinal

After trailing for most of the game, a fourth-quarter surge pushed Northville over Elba on Saturday in Troy to end the Lancers’ season in the state semifinal game.

Northville won 42-34 after scoring 17 points to just five for Elba in the fourth quarter. At the end of three quarters, Elba led 29-25.

Hailey Monroe, a leading scorer for Northville, was only 2-18 from the field for the first 28 minutes of the game. She drained her final five shots of the game to propel her team to victory.

Maddie Hall scored 10 points for Elba, Lydia Ross, nine, and Sydney Reilly, seven.

Monroe finished with 24 points.

Adi Norton received the Sportsmanship Player of the Game award.