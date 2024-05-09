Notre Dame senior breaks 48-year-old school record in shot put

Mavrik Hall, a senior at Notre Dame High School, broke a school record in shot put at the Batavia Track & Field Invitational on Saturday that has stood for 48 years.

Hall threw 51 feet, one inch, breaking Mike Cordes's 1976 record of 50 feet, eight inches.

According to Mike Rapone, Notre Dame's principal and athletic director, Hall is a five-sport athlete who excels in football, basketball, indoor track, golf and outdoor track.

He is the defending Section V B5 champion in both the shot put and the discus.

Loni Hall, Mavrik's proud mother, said her son hasn't had a shot put coach at Notre Dame and that he is self-coached.

She said Mavrik intends to attend Columbia College in South Carolina for business, where he will also throw shot put.

