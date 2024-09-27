Office for the Aging Celebrates 50 years of service to older residents at Batavia Downs

Legislator John Deleo, Diana Fox (current director), Ruth Spink (former director), Jill Yasses, and Legislator Gregg Torrey.

Photo by Howard Owens.

Dining and dancing highlighted Thursday evening's celebration of the Genesee County Office for the Aging at Batavia Downs.

The agency was celebrating its 50th anniversary.

Founded on June 1, 1974, the agency's mission is to promote the independence of seniors and improve their quality of life by offering services and providing information, support, and advocacy for those 60 and older.

Currently, the office employs 33 people and receives support from numerous volunteers.

The primary funding for the agency is a federal program authorized by the Older Americans Act.

